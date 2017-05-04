IPL 2017, KKR vs RPS: We were 15 to 20 runs short, says Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes returned with figures of 18/3 in 4 overs against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI) Chris Woakes returned with figures of 18/3 in 4 overs against Rising Pune Supergiant. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant grabbed their seventh win of the season after youngster Rahul Tripathi smashed a 52-ball 93 while chasing a target of 156 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

KKR player Chris Woakes during the post match conference talked about Tripathi’s knock and also what went wrong for the former two time champions in the match against RPS.

Woakes was vocal about not getting a good start and the early loss of wickets which pushed them on the backfoot in the match.

“I suppose we didn’t quite get going in that powerplay. Though, we made up a bit towards the end of the powerplay but losing three wickets in the powerplay pushed us behind a little bit. When you keep on losing wickets in T20 cricket, it’s hard to post a decent score. In the end we were probably 15-20 runs short and that was below par and unfortunately it wasn’t an ideal score,” he said.

Talking about Sunil Narine’s batting position, the England player said that he has given some good starts to the Kolkata franchise and this was a rare failure for the West Indies in that batting position.

“He has come off on few occasions where he has been off to flying start and scored some good scores and also it allowed us to set some good totals as well. He is a good player who can be used up the order. Occasionally, he isn’t going to come off and it was a bit unfortunate they got him in the first over,” Waokes added.

Hailing Tripathi’s knock Woakes credited him for the kind of temperament he showed against both fast bowlers as well as the spinners.

“I think it’s always difficult to stop a player on his day. Unfortunately we gave Warner couple of chances that day, I dropped him as well. When you give good players opportunities to score runs, they take full advantage. We didn’t do that today, we didn’t drop any chances. Tripathi played a fantastic knock, he played very very well and credit to him, he puts in the the pressure, he attacks the new ball. when the spinners came on he cleared the ropes, he hit some good boundaries.” he signed off.

