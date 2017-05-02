IPL 2017 KKR vs RPS: We got to execute our plans and get Ben Stokes out early, says Colin de Grandhomme

Colin de Grandhomme expects to improve his batting for Kolkata. (Source: BCCI) Colin de Grandhomme expects to improve his batting for Kolkata. (Source: BCCI)

Ben Stokes was at the top of his game against Gujarat Lions, becoming only the second English cricketer to score an IPL century. Now, Kolkata Knight Riders have the tough task at hand to stop the all-rounder as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme thinks if Kolkata can execute their plans, they will be able to stop Stokes. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I think we just got to execute our plans and hit our areas and try bowl to areas where he is not as strong and hopefully get him out early,” De Grandhomme said.

Talking about his own batting form, the New Zealand all-rounder said that he is trying hard with the bat to get some runs.

“Definitely, trying as hard as I can with the bat. Keep trying as hard as I can. I think the more opportunity the lower order gets, the better they will get. The batsmen have been doing ther jobs which is a good thing. Like every game you have got to get up and try to win as many as you can,” he said.

De Grandhomme, who took for four wickets for three runs agaisnt Royal Challengers Bangalore, is yet to impress with the bat. He has a stunning strike-rate of 169.44 in T20 format but hasn’t shown the same level in the seven matches he has played for Kolkata.

He also talked about his his experience in Indian Premier League and said that you learn a lot under as you play against the best players in the world.

“It is a big thing to be playing the IPL, against the best players in the world, it is a big thing. You definitely learn a lot, under best coaches best players, you obviously learn a lot.”

Kolkata are currently second in the points table, only two points behind leaders Mumbai Indians and have a chance to overtake them with a win agaisnt Pune, which are fourth in the points table and are on a winning spree.

(With PTI inputs)

