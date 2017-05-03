KKR vs RPS: Sheldon Jackson becomes the first batsman to be out hit-wicket in IPL 2017, watch video

Sheldon Jackson became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the history of IPL. (Source: BCCI) Sheldon Jackson became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the history of IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders, after losing the toss and put into bat first, weren’t off to an ideal start as they lost opener Sunil Narine in the very first over. After bowling five dot deliveries, seamer Jaydev Unadkat took a sharp return catch to get rid of the opener for a duck. Ben Stokes sustained pressure from the other end and runs weren’t coming for the hosts. Pune, in search of another wicket, introduced Washington Sundar early into the attack and the youngster delivered. The mode of dismissal wouldn’t be to his liking but a wicket is a wicket.

Looking to steady the ship with Gambhir, Sheldon Jackson, promoted up the order, was watchful to start and looking to keep strike for the fifth over, he went deep into the crease. The right-hander played it on the on-side but his leg made contact with the stumps and the LEDs were up in a flash. The right-hander’s promotion didn’t last long and he made the long, and a very forgettable, walk back to the pavilion.

Jackson became the ninth batsmen in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be dismissed hit-wicket. Yuvraj Singh (SRH), David Warner (SRH), Deepak Hooda (SRH), Saurabh Tiwary (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Swapnil Asnodkar (RR), Musavir Khote (MI) and Misbah-ul-Haq (RCB) feature in the list.

