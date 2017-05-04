KKR vs RPS: Rahul Tripathi deserved a hundred, says Steve Smith after 4-wicket win over Kolkata

Rahul Tripathi smashed 52-ball 93 runs to guide Pune to a 4-wicket win over Kolkata. (Source: IPL) Rahul Tripathi smashed 52-ball 93 runs to guide Pune to a 4-wicket win over Kolkata. (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant managed to eke out a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. This is KKR’s second defeat at Eden Gardens in the on-going season of the IPL. Riding on young Rahul Tripathi’s knock of 93, Pune strengthened their bid for a play-off spot. Tripathi, who has managed to make an impact in his first IPL season, held firm and took the attack to the opposition to help Pune chase a total of 155.

“I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do. Watch the ball, hit the ball is my way. I know there are areas I need to improve, but I am just doing what I can. I hit six sixes two times in an over recently. I am happy to be hitting the ball well and hopefully it continues,” Tripathi said, who has scored now scored 352 runs in nine games.

Pune skipper Steve Smith, who took over the post of captaincy from MS Dhoni, heaped praise for the 26-year old right handed batsman. “Been a good little run for us, six out of seven games. Tonight was a really good team performance. We did really well to keep them to 150 and Tripathi, hasn’t he been a revelation,” said Smith.

With their win over the two times IPL champions, Pune are on a three match unbeaten streak.

“The games we’ve won, we’ve taken wickets through the middle overs and put the brakes on the opposition. Had quite a few different guys stand up and get us over the line. Good for us. Hopefully we’re there come finals time. We thought it would slow down later in the game, so we went pretty hard against the new ball. Then Tripathi just kept going. Unfortunate he didn’t get a hundred. He really deserved it,” concluded Smith.

With seven wins from 11 games, Supergiant have surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the points table and now placed third. They next face defending champions in Hyderabad on May 6.

