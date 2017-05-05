KKR vs RPS: Our jerseys were drying out and I grabbed the wrong one, says Daniel Christian

Daniel Christian played a handy knock towards the end of the innings. Daniel Christian played a handy knock towards the end of the innings.

Rising Pune Supergiant have managed to turn their fortunes in the on-going season of IPL, as they strengthened their spot in top three after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. It was yet another brilliant performance by youngster Rahul Tripathi as he showed passion and composure to guide his side to four wicket win in Kolkata. Tripathis was ably supported at the other end by Daniel Christian towards the end of the innings. However, in what can be deemed as funny moment on field Daniel Christian was seen coming out to bat wearing all-rounder Ben Stokes jersey.

He later took to social media, Twitter, where he congratulated teammate Tripathi for his heroic. He also clarified why he wore Stoke’s jersey. “Great win tonight, Tripathi brilliant!! Re the shirt mix up, both mine and Stokesy’s shirts were drying out and I grabbed the wrong one!”

Christian, who replaced unfit Lockie Ferguson, has been an integral part for RPS this season. Pune were cruising to their seventh victory before Kuldeep Yadav struck and dismissed MS Dhoni. Dhoni’s dismissal meant Christian had to come into bat and in a hurry the right-handed batsmen, who finished off the game with a six, picked Stokes’ jersey and walked out to bat.

Christian wears a jersey with number 54 while Stokes jersey number is 55.

