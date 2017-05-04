Nasty mid-air collision with Ben Stokes sends Steve Smith tumbling over the boundary line, watch video

Latest News
Steve Smith had a nasty collision with Ben Stokes during the latter of stages of KKR's innings on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 4, 2017 4:13 am
ipl 2017, steve smith, ben stokes, rps, rising pune supergiant, pune, kolkata knight riders, kkr, rps vs kkr, pune vs kolkata, smith stokes collision, smith collision, steve smith ben stokes collision, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express The noise coming from the crowd meant that Ben Stokes and Steve Smith would have been totally oblivious of each other. (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant captain suffered a nasty collision with team mate Ben Stokes during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. It was the second-to-last over of the KKR innings and Nathan Coulter-Nile lofted it down the pitch. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Smith ran from long-on while Stokes came in from deep-midwicket. The noise coming from the crowd meant that the two would have been totally oblivious of each other as it was a catching opportunity and they had their eyes on the ball. Stokes eventually took the catch but ventured over the line, colliding with Smith and catching him off-balance. Smith then fell down and his banged nastily on the ad board behind.

Stokes immediately called for medical aid but Smith shook his head and got back up to walk on to the field. The medics did ask him to step outside for sometime but the collision didn’t look to have any long term ramifications on the RPS captain.

RPS went on to win the match by four wickets thanks to a brutal act of resistance from Rahul Tripathi. While his team mates fell around him, Tripathi went about smashing the Kolkata bowlers all over the park. He was finally dismissed when he was just seven runs away from his century. He got to the total in 52 balls, hitting nine boundaries and seven sixes in the process.

