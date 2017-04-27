IPL 2017: Pune in purple haze

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa added 158 runs off 86 balls for the second wicket to seal a comfortable win in Pune. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa added 158 runs off 86 balls for the second wicket to seal a comfortable win in Pune. (Source: BCCI)

Dhoni flatters to deceive

BEFORE WEDNESDAY’S IPL game, MS Dhoni had scored just 27 runs from 54 deliveries against Sunil Narine in T20s. With a strike-rate of 50, this was a stat Dhoni would not be proud of, especially for someone who has generally fashioned his batting on belligerence and unorthodoxy. One of the reasons for Dhoni’s tepid show has been the reluctance to use his feet against him. On several occasions in the past, he would get stuck, not knowing whether to charge down the track or play Narine from the crease.

As the former India captain walked in to bat, he was greeted by a slip, leg slip and a silly point, and a charged-up Narine. The field setting looked surreal for an IPL match, but Gautam Gambhir’s ploy was obvious —strangle Pune’s talisman. Dhoni quietly played out the first delivery from his nemesis. The stage looked set for a delicious potboiler. Narine vs Dhoni was what spectators at the MCA Stadium had come to witness. Batting first, Steve Smith’s side was off to a pretty decent start, but against Narine’s wiles, the visitors had sensed a realistic chance of halting their charge. The former India captain, however, looked far more assured of his footwork, not afraid of skipping down the track and throwing Pune’s spinners off their line and length. And at the receiving end of his ire early on was Piyush Chawla, who was carted around by Dhoni for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries. These two shots gave his innings the much needed impetus, and with the captain Smith at the other end, the platform was set for Pune to accrue maximum mileage in the final five overs. Sadly, however, the highly anticipated duel between Dhoni and Narine would last just four deliveries.

At the end of the 17th over, Pune had marched along to 147/2, with Dhoni, having already collected 23 runs from just 9 deliveries. Then came the game-changing over, and it was orchestrated by Kuldeep Yadav. In the second ball of his final over, he would slip in a googly, one which spun so viciously off the turf that it befuddled an over eager Dhoni, who was left stranded half way down the track. It was an extremely disappointing end to an innings that had promised so much more. It was, under the circumstances, a timely scalp for Smith’s side. Two deliveries later, when Kuldeep had Manoj Tiwary stumped, Pune looked certain they would fall short of the 185-run mark after being asked to take first strike.

Old guards steer KKR home

Barring their loss to the Mumbai Indians in the second game of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders have managed to stitch together at least one match-defining partnership in every single game. This has, in many ways, proved to be the cornerstone of their irresistible run. In the opening game against the Gujarat Lions, captain Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn provided the blitzkrieg with an unbeaten 184-run opening stand that kicked off their campaign on an emphatic note.

Then in the third game, they had a rollicking start of 76 runs upfront between Gambhir and Narine. Then, against the Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla, when they lost three quick wickets at the top, Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey saw them through with a match-winning stand of 90 runs for the fourth wicket. On Wednesday night at Pune, it was the turn of KKR’s famed old guard—captain Gambhir and Robin Uthappa—who would see them through with yet another stellar stand, which would help KKR chase down a competitive total of 183 without any huff and puff. The win against Pune have now propelled the men in the purple jersey to the top of the league table with six comprehensive wins from eight games. After an indifferent Ranji season, and a couple of failures at No.3, most had written off Robin Uthappa.

But credit must be given to KKR’s team management for having persisted with him during the barren run early on in the campaign. The 32-year-old came good in the fourth match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens with a match-defining 38-ball 69.

There was no looking back for Uthappa since then. Tonight, Uthappa was lucky to survive a dropped catch early in his innings. That, perhaps, was the only blemish in his knock. Blending finesse with a degree of nonchalance, he flayed Pune’s attack to all corners of the ground. The back-to-back sixes of Washington Sundar set the tone of his masterpiece.

The ease with which he would go down on one knee and hoick the hapless spinner over the long-on fence, showed the confidence in his abilities. Uthappa’s calculated assault in no way shadowed Gambhir half century. The duo had forged a stand of 158 runs, which had come in a shade over 14 overs. By the time Uthappa had holed out to Tripathi for 87, KKR were well and truly home.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 2:56 am