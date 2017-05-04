IPL 2017, KKR vs RPS: I’m looking to make a comeback in the Indian side, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous editions of the IPL. (Source: BCCI) Manoj Tiwary has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous editions of the IPL. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant bagged a 4-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens after Rahul Tripathi smacked 93 off 52 balls. Pune were chasing 156 runs in Kolkata and went past the line on the second ball of the last over.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Pune batsman Manoj Tiwary during the post match conference talked about how important this win was for the team and he also added that a win against a ‘balanced’ KKR side was a good one for their team.

“It was a very important win for us because we were at number four and we knew that if we can win this game we will come ahead in the third spot, so obviously that was in the back of the head. They are such a strong side, they have got a very good balanced team and it was a great game for us to win,” Tiwary said.

Manoj Tiwary has previously donned the KKR jersey and when asked about his thoughts on a win against his former team, the right-hand batsman didn’t hesitate to say that the time he spent in KKR dugout was good but Rising Pune Supergiant’s performance and win is his priority.

“Every win is very important and IPL is such a big platform where you want to cherish all your winning moments. The way we have played as a team, we are going to cherish that and it’s a professional world and I have already mentioned that I was part of KKR for four years, I had a very good time here and contributed my stuff to KKR but now I’m playing for other team and obviously when I am playing for other team, I have to be loyal to them. I have to give 100% commitment to that team. With every win I’m going to be very happy like other players and cherish it. It’s not always we play in front of 65000 people so it’s very good to see all crowd come in.” added the former KKR batsman.

Talking about the comeback, Tiwary looked pretty optimistic and said,”I’m still obviously looking to make a comeback to the national team. I want to back my performance in the Ranji Trophy with a strong show in the IPL and that will help me make a strong case again. I have got the experience and I have played international cricket. It’s just that I have to be amongst runs.” he told.

