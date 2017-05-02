IPL 2017: I hope KKR become champions for third time, says outgoing Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has played only one game so far in IPL 10. Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has played only one game so far in IPL 10.

Shakib Al Hasan might not have made more than one appearance for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season’s Indian Premier League but the all-rounder believes that there is no scope for complaining. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The Bangladeshi all-rounder, who played a significant role when KKR won IPL 2014 title, returned with bowling figures of 0/31 and made one run in the only game he played this season against Gujarat Lions.

“I could not contribute much for the team this season. But as a team we have been doing well, that’s much more important. The priority is the team, there’s no scope for complaining. I hope we become champions for the third time, as I won’t be around till the end the league,” he said.

If Shakib is selected to play on Wednesday against Rising Pune Supergiants, it will be his last game this season before he returns home for national duty. “Professional cricketers are aware that the team is made as per the requirement, especially when you have a lot of overseas players. It’s about contributing. But whoever is not playing is also ready. I’m also approaching in the same way,” Shakib said.

Second placed KKR were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 runs on Sunday. Despite losing, Kolkata are in a great form, having won seven of the 10 matches they played this season. Shakib said that the players are confident after playing dominating cricket the entire season. “The whole season, we have played dominating cricket. There is confidence in everyone and winning is not a big deal for us, as we have a good record at home,” he said.

The Bangladeshi player feels that every IPL team is competitive without much difference between the top and bottom placed. Shakib is confident that their team will do well again against RPS. “We did well against them a few days ago. In IPL, every team is very competitive. Any team can beat any team. There’s not much of a difference between the top and bottom-place teams. We have full faith in our team to do well.”

Shakib called his team captain Gautam Gambhir exceptional and was in awe of how he manages the team. He said, “He’s been exceptional. We have been together seven years. The way he manages the team is something great.

“It’s not easy to captain in franchisee cricket. Look at the results, almost every year we qualified for the play-offs. Not many teams have been able to achieve the feat.”

He also said that he was taking the responsibility of being the T20 captain positively, adding that they have a lot to improve. “Any responsibility is challenging for the team. I’m taking it positively. Our T20I record is not well. There’s a lot to improve. We will hope to do well. In Test and ODIs, our situation was also similar but we have been doing well regularly.”

He feels that Bangladesh has the confidence to do well in Champions Trophy. “We are in a tough group. Australia and England who will be playing at home will be tough opponents. We have the confidence to do well and prove that we can do well in a world tournament.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd