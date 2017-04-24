IPL 2017: Virat Kohli left fuming after crowd disturbance results in golden duck, watch video

Virat Kohli-led RCB were embarrassed after being bowled out for 49 by KKR. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli-led RCB were embarrassed after being bowled out for 49 by KKR. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli thumped his bat on to his pad, mumbled a few words at the umpire and glared at someone near the sight screen after getting an outside edge to Nathan Coulter-Nile and handing a simple catch to Manish Pandey at second slip. He was out for zero on just the first delivery as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased 132 for the win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. However, as things panned out, RCB fell for a paltry 49 for an 82 run loss and a forgettable statistic of scoring the lowest IPL score next to their name. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

As he walked back, he gestured at a fan and said a few words which were hard to be picked up. Later he told the fourth official of concentration issue with a fan creating problem as Kohli readied to face the delivery and ended up going for a golden duck. Even after returning to the dugout, he complained to the fourth official and mumbled some choicest of words at the crowd.

Speaking after hammering defeat, Kohli said, “The sightscreen is very small here, one guy got up as the bowler was loading up, that distracted me. Still it wasn’t a big deal. That was just one down. Nine guys could have done the job. There’s nothing to review anything about the second half, it was that bad. We need to forget it and move forward. We’re a much better team.”

Virat Kohli not happy with his dismissal against KKR #IPL10 Blames a man from behind the side screen for his wicket. pic.twitter.com/OGofsu45H4 — POPcornin (@popcornin) 23 April 2017

RCB have in the process registered the lowest score in the IPL to ‘beat’ the 58 scored by Rajasthan Royals in the opening game of IPL 2009.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd