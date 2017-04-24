IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: There was nothing to do with the wicket, says Pawan Negi

RCB slumped to bottom of the IPL table after defeat to KKR on Sunday. (Source: IPL/BCCI) RCB slumped to bottom of the IPL table after defeat to KKR on Sunday. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Pawan Negi refused to blame the surface for his side’s harrowing 82 run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday night at the Eden Gardens. The magnitude of the defeat wasn’t the problem in the end for Negi and co but the fact that they collapsed for 49 runs and thus have the unwanted statistic of scoring the lowest IPL total. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

While RCB ensured KKR couldn’t score big after Virat Kohli won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. The toss was delayed but the game wasn’t affected much and little time was wasted in getting the ground ready. KKR scored 131 runs batting first with RCB’s spinners doing the job. In reply, KKR got the win and how with the help of just the seamers.

“There’s nothing to do with the pitch but both the teams bowled well. We did well in both spin and pace departments. But then it’s part of the game. One day you do well and on another day, nothing goes your way,” Negi said in the post-match press conference.

“Unfortunately our batting collapsed. There was nothing to do with the wicket. I don’t think rain made any difference,” he added.

One of the controversial moments during RCB’s chase was the dismissal of Kohli. The skipper went for a golden duck when going for a delivery outside the off stump and outside edged it to Manish Pandey at second slip. Kohli was spotted gesturing and complaining to the fourth official about some spectator movement near the sight screen when the ball was released. Negi however didn’t try to make much of it and said it was the movement of people. “It’s nothing to do with the sightscreen. But people behind the sightscreen were moving a lot, causing problems for the batsmen,” he concluded.

