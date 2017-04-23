KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore shot out for 49, lowest ever in IPL; Kolkata Knight Riders win

Nathan Coulter-Nile took three wickets for 21 runs. (Source: BCCI) Nathan Coulter-Nile took three wickets for 21 runs. (Source: BCCI)

For second time in two days, a team chasing a total has collapsed and failed to chase down a small total. On Saturday, it was Delhi Daredevils who failed to chase 142-run target against Mumbai Indians. On Sunday, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore turn. But, they were worse than Delhi. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Chasing a modest total of 132 runs, Bangalore were bowled out for 49, the lowest ever total in Indian Premier League history and suffered an 82-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Bangalore, who won the toss and decided to bowl, failed to get going in the chase against he pace bowlers of Kolkata. The Kolkata pace battery of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes shared nine wickets amongst themselves to help their team win.

Earlier, Bangalore made a big comeback after the first four overs, where its bowlers were taken to the cleaner by Sunil Narine, who top scored for Kolkata in the batting.

