Latest News
  • KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore shot out for 49, lowest ever in IPL; Kolkata Knight Riders win

KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore shot out for 49, lowest ever in IPL; Kolkata Knight Riders win

Kolkata Knight Riders defend 132 by bowling out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 49, the lowest ever in IPL.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 23, 2017 11:49 pm
kkr vs rcb, kkr vs rcb score, kolkata vs bangalore, kolkata knight riders vs royal challengers bangalore, ipl 2017, ipl 10, ipl, indian premier league, cricket news, cricket, ipl news, indian express Nathan Coulter-Nile took three wickets for 21 runs. (Source: BCCI)

For second time in two days, a team chasing a total has collapsed and failed to chase down a small total. On Saturday, it was Delhi Daredevils who failed to chase 142-run target against Mumbai Indians. On Sunday, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore turn. But, they were worse than Delhi. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Chasing a modest total of 132 runs, Bangalore were bowled out for 49, the lowest ever total in Indian Premier League history and suffered an 82-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Bangalore, who won the toss and decided to bowl, failed to get going in the chase against he pace bowlers of Kolkata. The Kolkata pace battery of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes shared nine wickets amongst themselves to help their team win.

Earlier, Bangalore made a big comeback after the first four overs, where its bowlers were taken to the cleaner by Sunil Narine, who top scored for Kolkata in the batting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune