IPL 2017, KKR vs RCB: Not often you defend 130 particularly here at Eden Gardens, says Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes and fellow KKR seamers wreaked havoc over RCB. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Chris Woakes and fellow KKR seamers wreaked havoc over RCB. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Only once had a score of under 131 been successfully defend at the Eden Gardens. Then Royal Challengers Bangalore had managed to hold off Kolkata Knight Riders for the win. On Sunday, the same two teams were involved but the outcome was a reverse. KKR emerged victorious but the margin of victory was a mammoth 82 runs with RCB crumbling to a paltry 49 runs – lowest score in the IPL. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Batting first, KKR scored only 131 runs and RCB should have been positive about their chances with the tournament not going as planned for the runners up last year and the team considered as a batting powerhouse. But they had the worst possible start to lose skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and they never looked to get any leadership or patient approach from anywhere. KKR seam bowlers made the most of pace friendly conditions for the second inning after some early showers.

RCB go from highest IPL score in 2013 to lowest IPL score in 2017

Chris Woakes revealed the team strategy was to hit the top of off stump and get going from the word go – which they did. “(Nathan) Coulter-Nile and Umesh (Yadav) got to swing the ball up front. When I came on, it did not swing but a little bit of movement off the length. If you hit the areas, more often than not it puts the batsmen under pressure especially when wickets are falling around,” he said. Three seamers in Coulter-Nile, Umesh and Colin de Grandhomme picked up three wickets while Umesh bagged one.

While Pawan Negi refused to blame the surface for the debacle, Woakes admitted there was something to aid the seamers at the Eden Gardens. “The wicket was nice to bowl on. At the Eden Gardens, if you are off the area, you get punished because the outfield is quick. It actually is a good batting surface. As we have seen in previous games, 180 is par which is a good T20 score. But we bowled quite well on that pitch. I think I would be lying to say that we came at the half time saying that we would definitely win the game. Not often you defend 130 particularly here at Eden Gardens,” he said in the press conference.

RCB now are bottom of the table and with seven games to play and their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs look grim with just two wins so far.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd