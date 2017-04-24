Latest News

IPL 2017: From high to low in four years for RCB

Royal Challengers went from a high in 2013 to a low in 2017 with the lowest score of 49 runs in the IPL on Sunday.

lowest ipl scores, ipl stats, ipl lowest team score, rcb, royal challengers bangalore, rcb 49, rcb vs kkr, ipl 10, ipl 2017, ipl news, cricket news, sports news Chris Woakes picked up three wickets to bowl out RCB for a meager 49 runs. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

As Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed to the ground on Sunday night with a meager 49 runs on the board thereby registering a thrashing 82 run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. In the process, RCB have the terrible statistic of holding the lowest score in the IPL next to their name to give the remove suspended Rajasthan Royals from that ‘unwanted’ position. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

None of the RCB batsmen moved to double digits with Kedar Jadhav top scoring with a 9. With the ball, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme breathed fire to pick up three wickets each while Umesh Yadav got the other wicket.

Incidentally and rather ironically, this comes exactly four years on from the highest IPL total – also scored by RCB. Then they had scored 263/5 against defunct Pune Warriors. That day at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Chris Gayle had scored 175 while also seeing a cameo knock from AB de Villiers. In response, Pune could only muster 133/9 to lose by 130 runs.

The previous lowest score, 58 by Rajasthan Royals against RCB, came in the first game of IPL 2009. In fact, RCB have the terrible record of featuring four times in the list of scores under 100.

Top 10 Lowest Scores in the IPL

RCB vs KKR – 49 at Eden Gardens on April 23, 2017

RR vs RCB – 58 at Cape Town on April 18, 2009

KKR vs MI – 51 at Mumbai on May 16, 2008

RCB vs RR – 70 at Abu Dhabi on April 26, 2014

Kochi vs Chargers – 74 at Kochi on April 27, 2011

CSK vs MI – 79 at Mumbai on May 5, 2013

DD vs SRH – 80 at Hyderabad on May 4, 2013

RR vs KKR – 81 at Kolkata on April 17, 2011

Chargers vs RCB – 82 at Mumbai on April 24, 2010

RCB vs KKR – 82 at Bangalore on April 18, 2008

 

 

