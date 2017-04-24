KKR vs RCB: ‘Eden Gardens or Eden Park?’: Twitterati in awe after KKR bowl out RCB for 49

KKR’s seamers, led by Nathan Coulter-Nile, bowled RCB out for 49. (Source: PTI) KKR’s seamers, led by Nathan Coulter-Nile, bowled RCB out for 49. (Source: PTI)

When RCB came out to bat second, they had a relatively easy task at hand. They had to chase down 132 that KKR had managed. As it turned out, it was way too much for them to handle. Their innings lasted less than 10 overs in which they only managed 49 runs. RCB’s star-studded batting line up was dismissed for less than 50 and none of the batsmen managed to make a double digit total.

Bangalore, who won the toss and decided to bowl, failed to get going in the chase against he pace bowlers of Kolkata. The Kolkata pace battery of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes shared nine wickets amongst themselves to help their team win.

Earlier, Bangalore made a big comeback after the first four overs, where its bowlers were taken to the cleaner by Sunil Narine, who top scored for Kolkata in the batting.

Night to remember for the Knights. #KKRvRCB #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 23 April 2017

The match began 30 mins late but got over before the usual finishes. Courtesy: RCB batsmen.#KKRvRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 23 April 2017

None of RCB batsmen reached double figures today – first such instance in the #IPL.This has happened only twice before in all T20s.#KKRvRCB — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 23 April 2017

We have seen a special bowling match. Both teams. Doesn’t happen very often in T20 cricket. Quite a sight for cricket fans #KKRvRCB — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 23 April 2017

Wow the Bengalis are buzzing!! What crowd tonight at Eden @KKRiders#KKRvRCB#IPL — Isa Guha (@isaguha) 23 April 2017

And Nathan Coulter-Nile isn’t among the top 5 fast bowlers in Australia. This is a seriously good spell of fast bowling — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 23 April 2017

Do I need to say anything…but that I love u all at the Eden Garden. Ami KKR…YAAAYYYYYY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m6rjTFhOOl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 23 April 2017

All 10 wickets to pacers. Eden Gardens or Eden Park? #KKRvRCB #ipl — Daksh Panwar (@Daksh140) 23 April 2017

It was the first time when not a single batsmen of a team crossed double digit figures.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:29 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd