Latest News

KKR vs RCB: ‘Eden Gardens or Eden Park?’: Twitterati in awe after KKR bowl out RCB for 49

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their fifth game as Kolkata Knight Riders bowl them out for 49 in just 10 overs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 24, 2017 12:36 am
KKR’s seamers, led by Nathan Coulter-Nile, bowled RCB out for 49. (Source: PTI)

When RCB came out to bat second, they had a relatively easy task at hand. They had to chase down 132 that KKR had managed. As it turned out, it was way too much for them to handle. Their innings lasted less than 10 overs in which they only managed 49 runs. RCB’s star-studded batting line up was dismissed for less than 50 and none of the batsmen managed to make a double digit total.

Bangalore, who won the toss and decided to bowl, failed to get going in the chase against he pace bowlers of Kolkata. The Kolkata pace battery of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes shared nine wickets amongst themselves to help their team win.

Earlier, Bangalore made a big comeback after the first four overs, where its bowlers were taken to the cleaner by Sunil Narine, who top scored for Kolkata in the batting.

It was the first time when not a single batsmen of a team crossed double digit figures.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 12:29 am
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune