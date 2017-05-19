IPL 2017, KKR vs MI: Rain threat looms over Qualifier 2 in Bangalore

For every 1 mm rain on the ground, there are 16000 litres is accumulated which is dispatched in not even in 3 to 5 seconds. For every 1 mm rain on the ground, there are 16000 litres is accumulated which is dispatched in not even in 3 to 5 seconds.

Kolkata Knight Riders may have been put on the back foot even before a ball has been bowled ahead of the second qualifier against Mumbai Indians. This is because as per weather reports and groundsmen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium rain accompanied with thunderstorms are expected in the night around 9 pm in Bangalore.

However, as soon as the showers stop- play will begin within 15 minutes of that. This was assured by the pitch curator of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Sriram Kasturirangan, pitch curator of the Chinnaswamy Stadium said, “If the rain stops we will start the game in 15 minutes irrespective of the volume of the rain. There is a possibility of showers coming in at 9 pm, but we are prepared for that and our subway system (state-of-the-art sub-air system) is working pretty well. Hence, I can assure you that we will start the game in exactly 15 minutes from when the rain stops.

When asked what happens in case it continues to rain for a long period, the curator reassured, “There is no limit, even there is 20mm of rain we are ready for that. Last day there was 9mm of rain and there was no problem. For every 1 mm rain on the ground, there is 16000 litres accumulated which is dispatched in 3 to 5 seconds.”

Commenting on the pitch conditions Kasturirangan said,”No worries there because we will cover only the square. We will not cover even the bowling run up.” As far as ground conditions are concerned he said, “Last game was a testament to the fact that the ground will be in perfect conditions and it will be bone-dry within 15 mins.”

It may be recalled here that KKR’s Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad had been nearly washed out just as Gautam Gambhir’s side were to play their innings. Since there are no reserve days this season for knockout matches in the IPL, the rule is that the team that have finished higher on the league standings go through to the next round. SRH had finished the league stages third, one place above KKR and so it would have been them going through. But KKR did get 6 overs to make a reduced total and Gambhir pulled them over the line.

