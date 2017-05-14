KKR vs MI: Pandya brothers meet Shahrukh Khan at Eden Gardens, see pic

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present for their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present for their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.

On Saturday when the Mumbai Indians took on Kolkata Knight Riders, the Pandya brothers took some time off to meet KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan. Hardik Pandya shared the moment on social media and wrote,” He is the Badshah, he is the King and more importantly a great person! @iamsrk”



The Bollywood star has rarely been present for Kolkata's matches this year but had made in their decisive last match of the league stages.

Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by Mumbai Indians by nine runs as the latter produced some masterclass death bowling to halt the home side in their tracks. Chasing a total of 174, KKR were in control for the better part of their innings but seemed to have lost the plot in the final three overs.

Much of the damage was caused by Hardik Pandya, who finished with figures of 2/22 off his four overs to help Mumbai beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik rose to the occasion and picked the all-important wicket of Manish Pandey and Colin de Grandhomme.

