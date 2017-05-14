KKR vs MI: Irresponsible shots by batsmen, says Gautam Gambhir after loss to Mumbai

Gautam Gambhir said that the total was chasable. (Source: BCCI) Gautam Gambhir said that the total was chasable. (Source: BCCI)

They had a chance to earn a top-two spot in the points table but Kolkata Knight Riders blew it by suffering a nine-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians who topped the points table after the win with 20 points.

Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir made no excuses and blamed the defeat on his batsmen and their irresponsible batting, which caused them a spot in the Qualifier 1.

“With the kind of wicket this was, this was chaseable. Had one of the batsmen batted till the end, we would’ve got there. Just irresponsible shots, batsmen were trying to throw their bats at everything,” Gambhir said.

“I thought to restrict them to 174 was an unbelievable effort. I thought we were trying to chase this down on 10-12 overs. We were a batsman short. We need to pull up our socks. If we bat like this it doesn’t matter if we’re in the Playoffs or not. Got to bat better.”

Defending a taget of 174 runs, Mumbai bowlers bolwed exceptionally well to restrict a team like Kolkata at their home ground Eden Gardens. Mumbai skipper praised the players and said that the bench is also strong.

“We spoke of finishing on a high. We wanted to play the brand of cricket we spoke about. Very happy. Today proved we have a great bench strength. It can be frustrating to sit out, but all of them have been proven match winners,” he said.

“This was the perfect example of playing a perfect game. They were going at 10 an over but we kept picking wickets. We were sticking to our plans, we didn’t panic. When the batsmen go after the bowlers like that, it can be hard to keep calm but everyone executed well. It’s a little tournament we have to play now, the playoffs.”

Mumbai reached the total thanks to half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiwary. The former was adjudged the Man-of-the-match for his 37-ball 63.

“It was tough wait after the injury. The team was doing well, so I had to sit out. The wicket was sticky today, we knew if we get close to 180 we can win the game. It’s really tough to keep after four years. Honestly I don’t enjoy it but I’m happy to do the job with the team.”

