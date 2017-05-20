IPL 2017, MI vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Five talking points from the match

On Wednesday night MI grabbed a win to make a place in IPL finals where they will meet RPS to fight for the IPL 10 title. Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets as they had a modest total to chase. Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders, after put into bat, were bundled out for 107. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine didn’t get going for the hosts, and the middle-order too was back in the hut without making a substantial contribution. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) made early inroads and then it was Karn Sharma (4/16) show in the middle overs.

Here’s a look at five talking points from the thrilling contest.

KKR batting

The responsibility to provide an explosive start was passed onto Narine. Teams that have been successful against the West Indian have cramped him for room and Mumbai’s bowlers did no different. Stump-to-stump lines ensured that he couldn’t swing his arms freely. Bumrah had bowled the fifth over of the innings and trapped Robin Uthappa LBW. KKR’s score at the end of six overs was 25/3.

Robin Uthappa failure

Robin Uthappa has lost his opening place in the team to Chris Lynn and failed to impress from the number 3 spot, only managing to score 4 runs. He will have to step up or risks losing his place in the team altogether.

Karn Sharma spins the web

legspinner Karn Sharma took the more experienced Harbhajan Singh’s spot on Friday night and put his side in the IPL final.in the second Qualifier with career-best IPL returns of 4 for 16.”T20 is all about momentum,” Karn said in the post-match press conference. “We started well in the first six overs… For Narine we tried to bowl at the stumps. He is a very good hitter straight. We have different plans for different batsmen. That is what I did.”

Rohit Sharma guides his side

Rohit Sharma started the chase with a good boundary and that set things in motion. Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma combined well to put the chase back on track.Rohit played smartly to see the side through

Krunal Pandya rises to the occasion

Krunal is a batsman who believes in scoring boundaries more than singles and twos. He did the same against Gambhir and Co in his 30-ball 45 run knock, he didn’t go through this method arbitrarily. He preferred safe shots, even while taking the aerial route he chose the gaps smartly. He scored runs all over the park at a strike rate of 150 on a pitch that was slow and where the ball was not coming onto the bat. He was well supported by Rohit.

Krunal hit eight boundaries during his knock and kept the scoreboard ticking with quick singles.

