KKR vs GL: ‘The original superstar of IPL’, twitterati hails Suresh Raina

Gujarat Lions beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets after Suresh Raina's 46-ball 84 at Eden Gardens.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 22, 2017 12:44 am
suresh raina, raina, kkr vs gl, kolkata vs gujarat, gujarat vs kolkata, kolkata knight riders vs gujarat lions, ipl 2017, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express Suresh Raina scored 84 runs off 46 balls for Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI)

A magnificent innings of 84 runs off just 46 balls from Suresh Raina helped Gujarat Lions notch-up their second win of this year’s Indian Premier League as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Eden Gardens on Friday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Raina played a captain’s knock to guide his team to victory and give them two crucial points. Chasing a competitive 188-run target set by KKR, Raina took it upon himself and led from the front. His knock contained nine fours and four sixes.

Though he could not finish the game for Gujarat, Raina laid the perfect platform. He was dismissed when his team needed only eight runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who made unbeaten 19, smashed a four to finish the game.

Raina’s knock was an example of taking the attack to the opposition bowlers as he never let them settle. Not only he took on the pacers, he did not show mercy to the spinners as well.

The innings, alongwith his wicket of Sunil Narine in Kolkata innings, earned Raina the man-of-the-match award. Gujarat are now seventh in the points table with four points from six matches.

Raina’s innings drew praise from the social media as well. Here are few of the reactions to Raina’s innings.

Gujarat made it to the knockout stages last year.

