KKR vs GL: ‘The original superstar of IPL’, twitterati hails Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina scored 84 runs off 46 balls for Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI) Suresh Raina scored 84 runs off 46 balls for Gujarat Lions. (Source: BCCI)

A magnificent innings of 84 runs off just 46 balls from Suresh Raina helped Gujarat Lions notch-up their second win of this year’s Indian Premier League as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets at the Eden Gardens on Friday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Raina played a captain’s knock to guide his team to victory and give them two crucial points. Chasing a competitive 188-run target set by KKR, Raina took it upon himself and led from the front. His knock contained nine fours and four sixes.

Though he could not finish the game for Gujarat, Raina laid the perfect platform. He was dismissed when his team needed only eight runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who made unbeaten 19, smashed a four to finish the game.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Raina’s knock was an example of taking the attack to the opposition bowlers as he never let them settle. Not only he took on the pacers, he did not show mercy to the spinners as well.

The innings, alongwith his wicket of Sunil Narine in Kolkata innings, earned Raina the man-of-the-match award. Gujarat are now seventh in the points table with four points from six matches.

Raina’s innings drew praise from the social media as well. Here are few of the reactions to Raina’s innings.

Brilliant captains knock from @ImRaina very pleased for him and an important win from the @TheGujaratLions — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 21 April 2017

The original superstar of the Indian Premiere League @ImRaina ,makes it look so easy.A wonderful knock& a much needed victory for us#KKRvGL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 21 April 2017

It’s all over. The Lions have trumped the Knightriders at their own fortress and win by 4 wickets. The ROAR is back! #GameMaariChhe #KKRvGL — The Gujarat Lions (@TheGujaratLions) 21 April 2017

@ImRaina on song. Sight to behold. Well played skipper. — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) 21 April 2017

Lots of pluses for #GujaratLions today. They will look even better once @DJBravo47 is back. Opens up the table a bit. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 21 April 2017

Gujarat made it to the knockout stages last year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd