KKR vs DL: We know how to come back from failure, says Sanju Samson

As the Indian Premier League enters the business end, the play-off scenario is becoming clearer day-by-day. Delhi Daredevils, who suffered a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, are down to last in the points table and their chances of reaching the play-offs have gone down. But star player and highest scorer for them against Kolkata, Sanju Samson says that his team needs to go into the next games with a positive mindset.

“In a sport like cricket, failure is more than success. As a sportsperson, we all know how to come back from failure. We need to keep going. Life also has a lot of failures and we have doubts. But we need to have the faith and belief. We need to go with a positive mindset,” Samson said. “It’s difficult but that’s the beauty of the game. We would love love to challenge ourselves and move positively,” he added.

Delhi have played seven matches but lost five of them. They have won only two game and the loss against Kolkata was their fourth successive. The team is one of the few which has banked on a batting line-up dominated by Indian youngsters. Samson believes that the batting line-up has enough experience to turn things around.

“We are youngsters but have been playing in IPL for four to five years. We have enough experience to make the team win. We need pressure to perform in tough situations. Yes, there’s pressure but we can use it in a positive way and use the pressure to perform,” said the 22-year-old batsman.

“I’m still learning. I’m 22 years old, there’s a lot more career ahead. I need to finish games and need to play 20 overs. Whenever you play 20 overs, the team has best chance to win the match. Hope I will learn someday soon,” he said.

Delhi top order has the likes of Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, in the batting order.

“Each and every youngster is lucky to be part of this team. It’s a great opportunity to be playing in IPL. Being with Rahul sir, the youngsters like us learn a lot. He always backs us. That’s a great thing to have. We just want to perform and win matches for him,” Samson said about team mentor Rahul Dravid,” said Samson.

“We can’t get a better management than this. Despite getting such an opportunity we are not able to win. It’s a strange feeling that we are not able to make it count. But we cannot move forward with such a mindset. It’s about learning in every match.”

Samson, who was part of a costly miss that saw Robin Uthappa survive and later scored 59 runs to help Kolkata win the match, said it was a busy crowd and it is not easy to communicate.

“We know catches win matches. It’s a busy crowd out here. It’s not easy to communicate while the ball goes up. It happens in match but we need to move on as we have a match day after.”

