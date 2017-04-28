KKR vs DD: When Amit Mishra, Sanju Samson made a mess, cost Delhi the match; watch video

Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson after the catch. Amit Mishra and Sanju Samson after the catch.

In the final of powerplay of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ innings, Robin Uthappa was facing Kagiso Rabada, who had picked the first wicket for Delhi Daredevils. He was steaming in and Uthappa was also looking to attack so get some quick runs.

Rabada banged in a short delivery and Uthappa, batting at nine at that moment, went for the pull shot. But, instead of connecting it cleanly, he got a top edge and it skied up in the air between fine leg and square leg.

Amit Mishra was running towards his left from short fine-leg while Sanju Samson was moving towards Mishra. Both were moving quickly with Mishra looking at the ball and Samson at Mishra. In the end, both pulled out of the catch and the ball fell between them.

It was a catch that could have been taken by any fielder but both did not. Mishra gave Samson a long stare after the missed chance but Samson just moved back to his position.

Delhi had to pay for the big miss and from nine to 59, Uthappa punished their bowlers. He laid the platform for a Kolkata win which was completed by Gautam Gambhir, who made an unbeaten 59.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd