KKR vs DD: Twitterati reacts as KKR beat Delhi by seven wickets to strengthen their grip at top

Kolkata Knight Riders continue their unbeaten run as they strengthen their grip at the top of the points table. Gautam Gambhir-led side registered another massive win by 7 wickets over Delhi Daredevils at Eden Gardens as the duo of Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stitched yet another riveting partnership of 108 runs to anchor KKR to win sparing as many 22 balls.

After being put into bat first, Delhi Daredevils’ openers Karun Nair and Sanju Samson provided Delhi a brisk start as the duo added 48 runs. Aggressive batting by the openers helped the visitors score 48 runs in first five overs but soon the Delhi Daredevils saw a flurry of wickets after the visitors were reduced to 146/5 in the 18th over. The win has consolidated KKR’s top position and the skipper Gambhir has now bagged the Orange cap after he smashed an unbeaten 71 during the chase. Here’s how pundits and experts reacted on KKR’s win.

Kolkata batsmen Uthappa and Gambhir continued with their sublime form in this match too. After losing Sunil Narine early in the chase, the left-right batting pair took on the opposition before Karun Nair removed Uthappa with a direct hit for 59.

Fast bowler Rabada then cleaned up Manish Pandey but Gambhir’s aesthetic knock was enough to take his team over the line.

If India were playing a T20 tournament immediately after the #IPL, Robin should be one of the names on the team sheet. #KKRvDD — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 April 2017

One of the stories of the #IPL is how #KKR have mastered the new conditions at the Eden having been the kings of the earlier slow surface — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 April 2017

Kolkata next travel to Hyderabad as they play defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 30.

