IPL 2017, KKR vs DD: Robin Uthappa was taking risks and smoking Delhi Daredevils, says Gautam Gambhir

Robin Uthappa has scored 331 runs which include four half-centuries. (Source: BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders have been in red-hot form in the on-going season of Indian premier League. Seven wins from nine games, Kolkata not only top the points table but have showed sheer dominance. After the seven wicket thumping win over Delhi Daredevils, KKR continued their unbeaten run while chasing at Eden gardens, making it 13 wins since 2012. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

It has been quite evident that their batting has been where they have made the difference so far. Skipper Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have been in exceptional form as the duo have made their point clear that looking at the form they are in, they have chances of making it into the national team squad.

After strengthening their grip at top, Gambhir urged national selectors to re-consider the right-handed batsman for Indian team, not just for his performance with the bat but behind the stumps too.

“Uthappa too was brilliant behind and in front of the stumps (against Rising Pune Supergiant). Three stumpings and one of them being a game-changer really helped us. And while batting he displayed beautiful hitting technique. What stood for me was his ability to hit the ball straight. I hope selectors are watching,” Gambhir wrote in a column titled Captain’s Diary for the franchise’s official website.

While Gambhir is the highest scorer in the tournament, Uthappa is placed third with 331 runs from 8 games. “In the end I was satisfied that I also played some part in the win through my batting. To tell you the truth the credit for my innings should also go to Uthappa. I could ease myself in because he was taking risks and smoking them. These are the reasons I love this game – team work and selflessness,” the Delhi-born batsman added.

Uthappa has struck 17 sixes so far and leads the chart for most number of sixes. His last appearance for India came against Zimbabwe in 2015.

