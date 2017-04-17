KKR vs DD: Kolkata ride on Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan to beat Delhi, top table

Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan shared 110-run stand for the fourth wicket. (Source: BCCI) Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan shared 110-run stand for the fourth wicket. (Source: BCCI)

Batting at number four, Yusuf Pathan averages 43. So when he was promoted up the order for Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, he was supposed to deliver for the team. That is exactly what he did. Making a 39-ball 59, Pathan helped his team recover from 21 for 3 and post a five-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

A 110-run stand between Manish Pandey and Pathan set the platform for KKR, who were chasing 169-run target and in the end they won with a ball remaining.

Pandey emerged a hero for Kolkata as he kept his calm as his team needed nine off the final over bowled by Amit Mishra. After a dot ball, Mishra had Chris Woakes stumped and Pandey got the strike only on the fourth ball which he smoked over long-on for a six. He than ran a couple to win the match. Pandey’s unbeaten 69 led his team to victory which also puts them top of the table, thanks to a better run-rate than Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata’s chase began on a bad note as Colin de Grandhomme, who was promoted to open the innings, fell in the first over to Zaheer Khan. Robin Uthappa was the second wicket to fall as he was caught behind off Pat Cummins.

Gautam Gambhir was the other big wicket for Delhi as he was caught by Angelo Mathews at covers off Zaheer. With two new batsmen at the crease, Delhi were expected to put more pressure but Pathan and Pathan never looked under pressure. They started slow but got a boundary in each over to keep the asking rate under control.

Pathan was the destroyer in chief as he did not let the bowlers dominate. Delhi were forced to remove Mishra from the attack as Pathan scored some quick runs off him. It was not before the 14th over that Delhi were back in the game as Morris dismissed Pathan.

Cummins then got Sauryakumar Yadav which raised Delhi’s hopes but they failed to pick the wicket of Pandey who never looked like scumming under pressure.

In the end, Pandey led Kolkata to their fourth win in five games while Delhi have now won two matches and lost two from the four they have played and are third in the table.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, Delhi Daredevils were off to a breezy start as both Sanju Samson and Sam Billings made most of the fielding restrictions. Samson, in particular, stepped on the gas with regular boundaries. The pair raced to 53/0 in the powerplay and laid a solid platform for the batsmen to follow to capitalise on.

The post-powerplay period, however, wasn’t quite encouraging one for the hosts as they lost wickets in quick succession and struggled to keep the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. Billings was the first to depart and was joined by Samson in the very next over. From 53/0, DD were reduced to 63/2 and two new men were in the middle. Out of the two, one was Karun Nair.

The right-hander has struggled since his triple hundred and today was no different. He did put up a stand with Shreyas Iyer but the rate at which he operated was the last thing DD needed at that stage. After the initial struggle, there was a boundary but the period in between piled on the pressure on Delhi. Like Samson and Billings, Nair and Iyer fell in quick succession but this double-blow hurt Delhi more as the pair didn’t operate at a healthy rate.

Struggling at 119/4 after 16 overs. Rishabh Pant gave the total a much needed push as he hit Umesh Yadav to all parts of the park. The right-hander played fearless cricket and collected 26 runs, including three sixes and two fours, from the 17th over bowled by Umesh. Pant’s 16-ball 38 and Morris’ brisk 16 helped DD to recover from the mid-innings slump and end with 168/7.

For the visitors, Nathan Coulter-Nile was pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/22 and he was ably supported by Sunil Narine (1/20). It was a poor day at the office for Umesh as the seamer went for as many as 53 runs during his quota of four overs.

