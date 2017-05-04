KKR v RPS: Rahul Tripathi’s 52-ball 93 takes Pune to 4-wicket win over Kolkata

Rahul Tripathi’s knock of 93 off 52 balls almost single handedly took RPS ti voctory. (Source: IPL) Rahul Tripathi’s knock of 93 off 52 balls almost single handedly took RPS ti voctory. (Source: IPL)

Rahul Tripathi faced just one ball out of the first over. In that time, Rising Pune Supergiant lost Ajinkya Rahane and captain Steve Smith had walked into the middle. He faced a steady stream of deliveries only in the third over and that is when he showed what he is capable of. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In that over, Coulter-Nile, like many of his team mates that would follow, was hit for multiple boundaries and a six. Tripathi ended up smashing 19 runs off that over and Kolkata Knight Riders, who may got a slight spring in their step when they dismissed Rahane and trubled smith, drooped their shoulders again.

After winning the toss, Steve Smith put the Knight Riders to bat first. The hosts lost opener Sunil Narine in the last ball of the first over even before the team could have opened their scorecard. Well organised and discipline bowling helped RPS take wickets at regular intervals.

However, Manish Pandey (37) and Colin de Grandhomme (36) stuck together as they managed to bring Kolkata back into the game after they lost Sheldon Jackson and skipper Gautam Gambhir in quick succession. Suryakumar Yadav late power hitting boosted KKR’s total to 155 in 20 overs.

With a chaseable total on board, Pune had to make sure that their batsmen hold on to their resistance against Kolkata’s spin duo Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav.

Chris Woakes did manage to bring Kolkata back into the context when he dismissed Smith and Manoj Tiwary. But it was young Tripathi, who held his nerves to take his side over the line. By the time the hosts managed to get rid of him, the game was in Pune’s kitty.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now