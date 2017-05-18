IPL 2017: KKR scriptwriter was having a cartridge-refill, says Gautam Gambhir on their losing streak

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. (Source: PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. (Source: PTI)

Skipper Gautam Gambhir was in a jolly mood after his team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets and four balls to spare on Wednesday night in a match delayed by rain in Bangalore.

Kolkata escaped the Eliminator to make it to the Qualifier 2 as rain reduced their target to 48 runs in six overs.

This was Kolkata’s much needed victory after losing in four previous matches. He gave the analogy of a cartridge and said that the the scriptwriter of KKR’s run was having a refill of the cartridge. He hoped that the refill would last till the last day of the season.

“4 loses out of 5 before last night v @SunRisers,seems @KKRiders scriptwriter was having a cartridge-refill! Hope dis one lasts till May 21st,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

4 loses out of 5 befor last night v @SunRisers,seems @KKRiders scriptwriter was having a cartridge-refill! Hope dis one lasts till May 21st — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 18 May 2017

Satisfying win but my heart goes out 2 @SunRisers,tough 2 fathom such a loss. U r a champion side @VVSLaxman281 @YUVSTRONG12 @davidwarner31 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 18 May 2017

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who came out of injury, helped his side restrict David Warner and his men to a modest 128/7 as he took crucial wickets of Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar and Chris Jordan in the match that ended at 1.30am on Thursday due to showers in the IT capital.

Kolkata, who sit at the fourth position, now meet Mumbai Indians on Thursday in the Qualifier 2 in hope of making it to the final of the Indian Premier League 2017. Gambhir would be hoping that his team’s cartridge does not dry up in their next match against table toppers Mumbai.

