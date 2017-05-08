Kings XI Punjab’s Sandeep Sharma fined for showing dissent during match against Gujarat Lions

Sandeep Sharma till now is also the leading wicket taker for the Kings XI in this season’s IPL with 16 wickets in 10 matches. (Source: IPL) Sandeep Sharma till now is also the leading wicket taker for the Kings XI in this season’s IPL with 16 wickets in 10 matches. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma has been fined 50 percent of his match fee after disagreeing with umpire’s decision. The incident occurred during Punjab’s match against Gujarat Lions in Mohali on Sunday.

Sandeep was found guilty of article 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for players which says, “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire about his decision. It shall not be a defence to any charge brought under this article to show that the umpire might have, or in fact did, get any decision wrong”.

The incident happened in the fifth over with Sandeep bowling his third. The Kings XI pacer decided to switch to round the wicket and Dwayne Smith’s was standing wider of the crease. Meanwhile, umpire A. Nand Kishore believed that Sandeep didn’t inform him about the side change calling it a no-ball.

The decision resulted in a heated argument between Sandeep and Nand Kishore. Later the Kings XI captain Glenn Maxwell also interrupted in between disagreeing on the whole incident.

Later the IPL website released a statement which said, “Sandeep admitted to a level one offence and accepted the sanction. According to the IPL Code of Conduct for players and team officials, for level one breaches, the match officials decision is final and binding.”

Sandeep Sharma till now is also the leading wicket taker for the Kings XI in this season’s IPL with 16 wickets in 10 matches. His best performance in the game was 4/20.

Kings XI Punjab lost that match by six wickets making their chances bleak for the play-offs. Punjab will face Kolkata Knight Riders next on May 9.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd