IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils drown in the Land of Five Rivers

Sandeep Sharma took four wickets against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI) Sandeep Sharma took four wickets against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: PTI)

Corey Anderson fumbled at long leg but it didn’t matter because Kings XI Punjab had already got their winning runs. Their opponents, Delhi Daredevils, a team that have on multiple occasions exhibited extraordinary all-round ability this season, simply didn’t turn up. Punjab first dismissed Delhi for 67 and then chased that total down in eight overs without losing a single wicket. If you are wondering what word ‘thrashing’ means in sports jargon, highlights of this match is what you should watch to understand.

Delhi, led by Karun Nair in the absence of Zaheer Khan, were put to bat first after Glenn Maxwell won the toss. They lost their first wicket in the very first over. Sam Billings was the man to walk and his opening partner, Sanju Samson followed two overs later. Their wickets were taken Sandeep Sharma, who would then go on to take the scalps of Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada. The only semblance of a partnership was that of Rabada and Corey Anderson which earned them 27 runs for the seventh wicket. Delhi then lost their last four wickets for less than 10 runs.

Hashim Amla and Martin Guptill then came to open the innings for Kings XI Punjab. They needed to make a 68 off 120 balls. In T20 cricket language, they had already won the match. Punjab then batted with the swagger of a team that knew a loss is just impossible. In the end, while Delhi lost all their wickets on their way to 67, Punjab lost none and reached the total with more than half of their assigned overs left to play.

