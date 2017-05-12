Kieron Pollard takes short-run: Right or wrong? Watch video

Kieron Pollard didn’t complete the first run off Mohit Sharma’s last over. (Source: IPL) Kieron Pollard didn’t complete the first run off Mohit Sharma’s last over. (Source: IPL)

In a match where 453 runs were scored in 40 overs and after a brilliant fightback by Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard deliberately taking a short run to keep the strike has become the talking point of the match. With just 16 runs required from the last over and Pollard still in the middle, Mumbai were still in the hunt. Pollard had nothing crossing the non-striker popping crease and umpire gave it a single run.

Kings XI Punjab seamer Mohit Sharma bowled a brilliant delivery and Pollard managed to hit it to the long-on fielder. He ran the first run hard but seeing that he won’t be able to complete two runs, turned back by touching the pitch, way ahead of the popping crease. Many assume it was deliberate from Pollard as he wanted to keep the strike. He signalled Harbhajan to go for the second run.

Chasing a mammoth total of 230, Mumbai benefited from a brilliant start by openers Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons. The duo made 99 runs in just the first eight overs. But disciplined bowling from thereon helped Kings XI Punjab bounce back as they took four wickets in four overs. Pollard and Hardik Pandya’s fifth wicket partnership brought Mumbai right back into contention and gave them a major boost in their chase. The duo added 55 runs in just 18 balls, sharing nine sixes and a four between them.

Click here to watch the video of Pollard’s short-run

Won’t be surprised if Pollard ran one short deliberately to keep strike — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 11 May 2017

However, it was Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten knock of 93 and skipper Maxwell’s innings of 47 runs which helped the visitors keep their hopes alive for a place in the play-offs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd