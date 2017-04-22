Latest News

IPL 2017: After ugly spat on Twitter, Kieron Pollard spotted with Sanjay Manjrekar

The two were involved in a Twitter battle Pollard answered back on Manjrekar's "brainless" comments during commentary.

The long-going spat that took place between Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar seems to have taken a stop after the two were spotted having a conversation during Mumbai’s clash with Kings XI Punjab.

BCCI ‘s media manager took to social media and tweeted a photo of the two that said, “Somewhere in central India – good sense prevailed – @KieronPollard55 @sanjaymanjrekar #IPL”.

Earlier, the two were involved in a Twitter battle Pollard answered back on Manjrekar’s “brainless” comments during commentary.

Pollard tweeted, “@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea ..”

He later added, “Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can’t take it back.. sins of parents fall on…”

Pollard didn’t stop here and concluded this with another tweet. “U finish that sentence .. !! All in all great TEAM effort .. well done team well done Hardik nitesh krunal youngsters doing the business”, he wrote.

Though, the spat became ugly but now after the two were spotted together, it seems everything has been sorted out between the Mumbai Indians’ cricketer and the Indian commentator.

