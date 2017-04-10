IPL 2017: Kevin Pietersen meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai in a different role

Kevin Pietersen with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai. Kevin Pietersen with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai.

Kevin Pietersen is in India for his Indian Premier League commentary stint. He was part of the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise last year but he pulled himself out of the tournament before it began. But here he is in Mumbai, doing commentary. And during the same, Pietersen met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.

In a photo posted by Pietersen on his Instagram account, he is seen with Tendulkar, who is the “icon” of Mumbai Indians.

Pietersen has asked his followers to give a caption to the photograph in which he has his one leg in the air while Tendulkar is seen gesturing to Pietersen

Pietersen has been part of most IPL season except for the current one. He has played for Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.

But this year, he opted out, writing on Twitter: “I won’t be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don’t want to spend April/May away too!”

Pietersen was the most expensive international buy in IPL when the Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for Rs 7.5 crore in 2009. Andrew Flintoff was also bought for the same amount but he was bought by Chennai Super Kings.

