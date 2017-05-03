IPL 2017: Karun Nair, Chris Morris talk about Delhi Daredevils win; watch video

Chris Morris is leading Delhi Daredevils in absence of injured Zaheer Khan. Chris Morris is leading Delhi Daredevils in absence of injured Zaheer Khan.

Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday night defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in Delhi. The hosts, while chasing the 186-run total, rode on starts from all batsmen and it was the pair of Corey Anderson and Chris Morris which sealed a much-needed win for the depleted unit.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Post-match, two Delhi players Chris Morris and acting captain Karun Nair were in a conversation about the match and how they grabbed the win. Excerpts.

Chris Morris: So Karun great win tonight. How did you get about that chase?

Karun Nair: I think it was a great win like you said and we being a young team should play like one and went out there and played effortlessly .

Morris: You played with quite a lot of intent, quite a bit of anger which I like in the performance. You four were taking on their bowlers so early on and there was a lot of foot moment ?

Nair: Like I said it was just the intent and we just wanted to got out there and just go after the bowling and the four of us in the top being youngsters, just go out there and smash the ball.

READ: Disappointed that I wasn’t able to pick more wickets, says Amit Mishra

Morris: That’s why you got 303 runs in an innings.

Nair: What were your thoughts when Sanju (Samson) dropped Yuvi (Yuvraj) and please explain to me the situation and the next two overs after that?

Morris: In heat of the battles, things happen, everyone drops catches. I gave him a bit of slunk over when he dropped it and yeah I got little bit of annoyed but things happen and that was in the heat of battle. We all are human beings and that’s how it is.

Nair: In finishing of a chase, we have so much faith in you. How do you feel and how do you go about it ?

Morris: Having Corey Anderson at the other side smacking the ball was quite nice. If you give him the start in the beginning, he would mean business. He was speaking quite confident that if it is in your arc and area, smack it, and that’s the way we like to play cricket. I think Corey Anderson is master-class in chasing.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd