IPL 2017: Kane Williamson returns to IPL 10 with a fine 51-ball 89

Kane Williamson’s innings of 89 from 51 deliveries featured six fours and five maximums. (Source: BCCI) Kane Williamson’s innings of 89 from 51 deliveries featured six fours and five maximums. (Source: BCCI)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes to their squad against Delhi Daredevils, handing an IPL debut to fast bowler Mohammad Siraj and gave Kane Williamson his first match of the season.

Willaimson repaid the faith showed by coach Tom Moody and think thank to hit a fine knock of 89 of just 51 deliveries which featured six fours and five maximums. Williamson started slowly and played himself in. But soon he understood the nature of the pitch and started to hit boundaries at will. Despite not having featured in any of the matches so far, Williamson played some really fluent drives, cuts and pulls and showed no signs of rustiness.

With SRH preferring to pack their team with overseas all-rounders, Williamson, has had little to do other than waiting for his turn in the playing XI. But he has grabbed his oppurtunity with both hands.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Recently in an interview to BCCI Moody spoke about the decision to bench Williamson and said that he was aware of what Williamsons potential and it was a tough call to leave him on the bench.

Meanwhile, in the 9 matches Williamson has scored 244 runs and this knock of 89 is his highest so far. He has an average of 30.5 and a strike rate of 122.00

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd