Jos Buttler’s ‘naked’ celebration after Mumbai Indians win IPL 2017 title, see video

Jos Buttler was beyond joy as his team won the Indian Premier League 2017 title. (Source: BCCI Photo) Jos Buttler was beyond joy as his team won the Indian Premier League 2017 title. (Source: BCCI Photo)

Even though England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler could not play in the IPL final, his heart beat for them as he watched the match from his home.

Buttler, who was not particularly dressed for the occasion, leaped with joy as he saw his team beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the Maharashtra derby to clinch the title.

The wicketkeeper, who was in his towel, had his Saawariya moment as Pune lost to Mumbai by 1 run, making Buttler jump out of his seat in joy.

Probably forgetting that he was being filmed, he got carried away as a blob of blue mark became the only thing protecting his modesty. Buttler posted the video on Instagram.

Buttler played a crucial role in Mumbai’s journey to the top. On Sunday, Mumbai Indians became the most successful IPL team after clinching their third title.

Choosing to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side set a target of 130 runs. At the interval, the game looked in favour of Pune.

The game seemed in favour of RPS until the end as they needed only seven runs to win from three balls but Johnson ensured that not more than three came off. He claimed three wickets, including those of Manoj Tiwary as well as Steve Smith, who made a half-century, denying Pune their first title.

