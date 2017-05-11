IPL 2017: Jos Buttler won’t be with us for the play-offs, says Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan ahs been one of the stand-out performers with the ball for Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell McClenaghan ahs been one of the stand-out performers with the ball for Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

Sitting comfortably on top of the points table Mumbai Indians will face Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. For Mumbai, this year has been exceptionally good as they have delivered an allround show. While the batsman have scored heavily, the bowlers have led the charge from the front. Mitchell McClenaghan is one of the stand-out performers with the ball and features in the leading wickettakers lost. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Speaking at the pre-match conference, McClenaghan spoke about his role in the side and said, “My role in the side is to go and take wickets. Be aggressive and try and get the key batsman out in the opposition, so it is important for me to do that and bowl lot of hard overs when the guys are in or going to hit in the end.”

Commenting on the high scoring matches, he said,”If you look across the board in this IPL, there are times people have gone for 40-plus and very good bowlers simply go for 50 or 60, that is unheard of.”

“The frequency of that actually happening is far greater than the past season. It is just the way the game has changed, the equipment has changed, guys are playing with lot less fear, youngsters come in and swing from ball one. It is getting harder but you have to keep backing yourself and adapting as we always do.”

Meanwhile, McClenaghan also confirmed Jos Buttler won’t be available for the eliminators. “Buttler wont be with us for the play-offs but he has a great season for us. We are pretty lucky that someone like Lendl (Simmons) comes in and takes Jos’s spot. Key is Lendl gets couple of games under his belt, gets upto speed before the play-offs.”

