IPL 2017: Jaydev Unadkat’s hat-trick, Ben Stokes all-round show help Pune to 12-run win over Hyderabad, Twitterati reacts

Jaydev Unadkat took a hat-trick off the last over to ensure a win for RPS. (Source: IPL) Jaydev Unadkat took a hat-trick off the last over to ensure a win for RPS. (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant rose to second on the IPL table when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Saturday. Ben Stokes was the star of the show for RPS as he produced an all-round performance. Jaydev Unadkat, though, stole some of his thunder by picking a hat-trick and not giving away a single run in the last over of the match. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Pune had a rather unimpressive show with the bat. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni went beyond the 30-run mark. But apart from them, only Ajinkya Rahane could manage a two-digit total. RPS finally ended their innings with 148 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan gave SRH a stable start but Dhawan fell to Stokes in the fourth over. Just a ball later, Kane Williamson also departed and SRH suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother. Yuvraj Singh then managed to hold fort with Warner and the two put together a partnership of nearly 60 runs. Stokes struck again, dismissing Warner and Imran Tahir got the wicket of Moises Henriques. Jaydev Unadkat then took his first wicket of the day in the form of Yuvraj Singh. But the real highlight of the match came in its last over. SRH needed 13 runs to win and Smith threw the ball to Unadkat. He went on to take the wickets of Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the trot to become the third to take a hat-trick this season. He is also the third to claim a hat-trick in a maiden over.

Here are a few reactions to Pune’s win:

Good to see wickets becoming important at this IPL with scores of 150 becoming defendable. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 May 2017

Hat trick for Unadkat, but my MoM would be Stokes. Valuable knock, wickets at key moments & imp catches too… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 6 May 2017

Defending champions #SRH in a serious danger of not making it to the top four…and that’ll be shocking given their team composition. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 6 May 2017

Triple-wicket maidens in IPL: Malinga in 2015

Badree in 2017

Unadkat in 2017#SRHvRPS — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) 6 May 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant now rise to second on the IPL league table.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd