IPL 2017: Jaydev Unadkat’s hat-trick, Ben Stokes all-round show help Pune to 12-run win over Hyderabad, Twitterati reacts

Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat were the stars of the match as RPS defended a modest total of 149 against SRH.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 6, 2017 8:56 pm
ipl 2017, srh vs rps, hyderabad vs pune, sunrisers hyderabad, rising pune supergiant, jaydev unadkat, hat-trick, ben stokes, steve smith, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Jaydev Unadkat took a hat-trick off the last over to ensure a win for RPS. (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant rose to second on the IPL table when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Saturday. Ben Stokes was the star of the show for RPS as he produced an all-round performance. Jaydev Unadkat, though, stole some of his thunder by picking a hat-trick and not giving away a single run in the last over of the match. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Pune had a rather unimpressive show with the bat. Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni went beyond the 30-run mark. But apart from them, only Ajinkya Rahane could manage a two-digit total. RPS finally ended their innings with 148 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan gave SRH a stable start but Dhawan fell to Stokes in the fourth over. Just a ball later, Kane Williamson also departed and SRH suddenly found themselves in a spot of bother. Yuvraj Singh then managed to hold fort with Warner and the two put together a partnership of nearly 60 runs. Stokes struck again, dismissing Warner and Imran Tahir got the wicket of Moises Henriques. Jaydev Unadkat then took his first wicket of the day in the form of Yuvraj Singh. But the real highlight of the match came in its last over. SRH needed 13 runs to win and Smith threw the ball to Unadkat. He went on to take the wickets of Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the trot to become the third to take a hat-trick this season. He is also the third to claim a hat-trick in a maiden over.

Here are a few reactions to Pune’s win: 

Rising Pune Supergiant now rise to second on the IPL league table.

