RPS vs SRH: Jaydev Unadkat has a 12-year-old to thank for hat-trick against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jaydev Unadkat took five wickets on Saturday which included a hat-trick in the final over of Rising Pune Supergiant’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad when they needed 13 to win with four wickets in hand.

Pune ended up winning the match by 12 runs, thanks to Unadkat’s masterclass as he revealed the reason behind the brilliant bowling. It was the advice of a 12-year old he met last week on his visit to Pune’s APSS school.

The Pune paceman, along with captain Steve Smith and Faf du Plessis, met Omkar Pawar in the meet-and-greet with students on April 28 when the student was not shy to come forward and give suggestions on how to get a hat-trick.

Omkar gave tips to Unadkat on cross-seam deliveries, which the two repeated and practiced during the meet in front of other kids.

The left-arm spinner was so impressed with the child’s advice that he not only used it to help his team win the match but also shared a video on Instagram to thank the kid for his advices on Monday.

He wrote, “So here’s the bowling advice I got that led to the hat-trick. Thanks to the little one!”

The 25-year-old, who is the second leading wicket-taker for Pune, completed 100 wickets in IPL so far including 17 in eight matches this season.

