Jaydev Unadkat bowls hat-trick maiden, third in IPL

The IPL season for Rising Pune Supergiant have been one roller-coaster ride. After winning their opening game, they lost three in a row but since then, have been on a roll. They are now second in the points table. The recovery can be credited to many players but pacer Jaydev Unadkat stands out. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The fast bowler has bowled crucial overs for his team in the powerplay and at death. He once again showed his skills when be picked up a hat-trick to bowl Pune to a 12-run win over defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bowling the final over, Unadkat had to defend 13 runs. And he came up with a perfect over, a three-wicket maiden.

Unadkat became third bowler in IPL to bowl a hat-trick maiden after Samuel Badree, who was the first and Lasith Malinga. The Pune bowler held his nerves under pressure picked up the wickets of Bipul Sharma (8), Rashid Khan (3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0).

The hat-trick also helped Unadkat complete his second five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, as well 100 wickets in the IPL. He finished with figures of five for 30 from his four overs. He now has 17 wickets in this IPL season and is third in the leading wicket-taker’s list.

Bipul was the first wicket to fall as he tried to hit one out of the park off the second delivery. He got a length ball on his legs and flicked it only to be caught by Ben Stokes at deep square-leg.

Rashid got a slower short-ball which he mistimed and skied it after getting a top edge. Unadkat took the high return catch. Off the fourth ball, Bhuvneshwar lofted it straight to mid-off and Unadkat completed the hat-trick.

