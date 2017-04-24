IPL 2017: Jason Roy hints leaving IPL 10, says if i am not playing a huge amount then it is a waste

England’s Jason Roy is mulling over a return to Surrey. (Source: AP) England’s Jason Roy is mulling over a return to Surrey. (Source: AP)

Gujarat Lions’ player and England opener Jason Roy is mulling over leaving the IPL 10 midway and join Surrey for the Royal London Cup to get some much-needed match practice before the ICC Champions Trophy.In an interview with the British media, he said, “I’m discussing with Andrew Strauss (director, England cricket), whether to come back out here to the IPL or to get cracking with Surrey in the Royal London. I think it is probably a good idea to get my head round 50-over cricket as much as possible, especially if I’m not really playing a huge amount out here in India, it is just a bit of a waste really.

He further added, “I’m due to come back for the Ireland game and then after that I could have three games for Surrey before the South Africa series so that would be great preparation I think”.

Ruing the lack of opportunities, Roy said, “I’m in good form, but there is not much I can do about selection,” said Roy. “I’m training as hard as I can and I’m taking the positives out it by getting ready for the English season. I’m definitely making the most of it and doing things that will benefit me not just now but over the next couple of months with the Champions Trophy coming up.”

First Published on: April 24, 2017 7:49 pm

