IPL 2017: It’s high time we have a Women’s IPL, says Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener and current KXIP coach, Virender Sehwag has on gone record to state that it is time for the BCCI to come up with a IPL for women’s. In a message on social media he wrote, “I think it’s high time we have a Women’s IPL ,just like they have Big Bash for women in Australia. Hope @BCCI gives this gift quickly.”

However, Sehwag is not the first person to voice support for a women’s IPL. Earlier, former Indian women cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy has gone on to say that there should be an IPL for women as well. In an interview with the Hindu Rangaswamy said, “We can have an IPL for women provided we widen the base for the girls. We have enough players to launch such a league. I think India should have taken the initiative when the IPL was started 10 years ago. It has turned out to be a grand concept with entertainment, glamour, name and fame, not to forget the money, making it an attractive tournament.”

Australia Women’s captain Meg Lanning had also vouched for an IPL for women and said that it could have a similar impact like the Women’s Big Bash League, which was played for the first time in Australia in the 2015-16 season.

