IPL 2017: It’s good to have a bad day ahead of playoffs, says Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel took the one-off defeat against SRH in his stride. (Source: BCCI) Parthiv Patel took the one-off defeat against SRH in his stride. (Source: BCCI)

After losing the match against Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel took the one-off defeat in his stride. addressing the media in the post-match press conference he said,” a 180, 190 wicket. It was any way 160 wicket there. We got 140 and we took it to almost second last over. Even though they tried to finish it, but they could not do it,” Patel said and added,”This kind of day can happen. We have been playing very good cricket throughout the tournament. It’s good to have this kind of a day, out of the way before the playoffs,” he said in thelate last night.

Speaking about his batting Parthiv said,” There is always pressure when you play in the first six overs. You have to take chances and you have to make sure that you don’t get out also. First six overs is always the most difficult overs to bat,” he said. and added, “But, that’s how I have been batting since last 10 years. I enjoy batting in the first six overs. First six overs usually set up the game. There is a lot of responsibility when you are opening the innings. There is pressure because you have to make sure that you hit boundaries, rotate the strike and not to get out.”

Speaking about the finals Patel said,” It is a wonderful ground to have the finals. I played here for a couple of years. The atmosphere even today was fantastic.” Commenting on the pitch, he said, “The pitch depends on the day. I know it was on the slower side today, but in some games 200 has been scored and some games it’s 170 or so. On the whole, it’s a good wicket and a good venue to play the final and I know there never has been a final played here and I am sure the Hyderabad fans will love to see the final here.”

