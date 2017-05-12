IPL 2017: It’s a player’s responsibility to ensure no one questions his integrity, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has earlier played for KXIP in IPL. (Source: Express Photo) Virender Sehwag has earlier played for KXIP in IPL. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Indian opener and current KXIP coach, Virender Sehwag has said that it is up to the individual players to keep away from corrupt practices such as betting and spot-fixing.

Reacting to the news of three people being arrested at Kanpur for allegedly running a betting racket during Wednesday’s IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions, Sehwag said,”You can’t stop all these things. It’s the player’s responsibility whom he wants to meet. It’s my wish whom I want to meet. If my conscience is clear then I can help keep the game clean too.”

“You can keep enormous security, but they can’t stop anything if the player wants to do something (unlawful). It’s the player’s own responsibility to ensure that no one questions your integrity,”, he added.

“If anyone makes any comments about me (allegations about betting), then during my playing days I would have said I will retire. Now (if someone makes allegations) I would say wipe off all my records. If players take such type of responsibility (stand), then these guys (bookies) won’t approach you,” said Sehwag.

Speaking about himself Sehwag said it has been his policy not to give access to any unknown persons. “I don’t remember meeting anyone unknown in the hotels because it’s my choice. If my friend comes to meet me, then I ensure that the friend comes and his friend doesn’t come along. (Similarly) if someone related to me comes to meet me, I ask him not to bring along anyone else. It’s all about player’s awareness,” he explained.

“This game is such that it will give you a lot, but if your image is tarnished then you also lose the respect. People love cricket in this country. But if someone does bad with this game, they sideline them and keep talking bad about him, which no player wants to hear,” he added

