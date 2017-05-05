IPL 2017: It will be a big loss if India doesn’t play in the Champions Trophy, says David Miller

David Miller said that if India skips the Champions Trophy then it is not going to be great for the stakeholders. (Source: BCCI) David Miller said that if India skips the Champions Trophy then it is not going to be great for the stakeholders. (Source: BCCI)

South African opener Hashim Amla and middle order batsman David Miller have claimed that it would be a huge loss if the Indian team pulls out of the Champions Trophy.

“If they do not participate in the Champions Trophy, it is going to be a big loss because India has a huge cricket followers in the world. Hence, it is not going to be great for stakeholders,” David Miller told PTI in an interview.

Hashim Amla on the other hand said, “If India pulls out, it will be a huge loss for Champions Trophy getting exposure. If somebody wants to see an exciting Champions Trophy, then all eight top teams in the world should be participating.”

Fellow teammate David Miller further added, “Which team will come in as replacement for India, I do not know. Nor do I know what they are going to do.”

Doubts of India’s participation in Champions Trophy continue to linger as the BCCI after missing the April 25 deadline is yet to announce the squad.

It may be recalled here that the Committee of Administrators (COA) has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce Indian team for Champion Trophy immediately. This warning comes ahead of the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7 of the BCCI as the COA has reportedly issued this warning to not take any decision that may be “against interests of Indian cricket”.

