It is imperative for Kings XI to have the momentum from the start of IPL 10: David Miller

David Miller will be a part of Kings XI Punjab in this IPL 2017. (Source: Express Archive) David Miller will be a part of Kings XI Punjab in this IPL 2017. (Source: Express Archive)

Kings XI Punjab begin their IPL 2017 campaign against Rising Pune Supergiant. But before they begin their campaign they must erase the ghosts of the past and ensure that unlike the past two seasons they do not finish last.

Speaking to the Indianexpress.com Kings XI’ explosive middle-order batsman David Miller, stated that he is fired up to overcome the disappointment of past performances and wants to begin the campaign on a positive note.

“Last year we struggled a lot. So this time it is imperative that Kings XI have the momentum from the start to ensure that we do not have a repeat of last season. One of the main reasons behind that was a lack of consistency. But I am optimistic about this year. The past seven eight months have been really really good for me in all formats. I am feeling confident and a lot better than last year. So hopefully we will do much better.”

Speaking about his patchy form during the last year Miller, who hit the third fastest hundred in IPL history, said, “I have learnt a lot from my mistakes in the past. As a cricketer you are always going to learn more and more with time and everyone goes through some rough patches. But I am hoping to comeback stronger”

When asked if he will also shuffle his position in the batting order Miller said,” Last season I was batting at number 4 and 5 and I generally do not bat lower down the order. We will talk about the gameplan before the match starts. But this year I think I will be in the top 5 and it helps to build a good platform.”

The positive influence in Miller and co is palpable and for this much of the credit goes to Virender Sehwag. Speaking of Sehwag’s influence, the southpaw said ” He brings his vast experience on the table and has a lot of exciting ideas and we are all benefiting from it. Its fun working with him.”

King’sXI Punjab will be led by Glenn Maxwell this time and Miller, who has been at the helm of captaincy before is keen to help his mate whenever he needs it. “Maxwell and I share a very good relationship and if he needs any advice at any point of time I will be there. For our team to succeed we need to help out each other in pressure situations.”

Meanwhile, summing up his time with Kings XI so far, Miller said, “Its been a really good journey so far. We have had several ups and downs but right now I am looking forward to the news season and hoping to do well with the opportunities that I get”.

