IPL 2017: It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores, says Manoj Tiwary

After finishing seventh in the previous edition, Rising Pune Supergiant have managed to turn their fortunes in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League. In last year of their tenure, the franchise is making sure that they end their IPL journey on a positive note. With team performing exceptionally well in the business end of the tournament RPS are almost through the playoffs. On the eve of the crucial match against Delhi Daredevils, Pune’s middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary spoke to indianexpress.com and revealed his insights on RPS’ run of form, skipper Steve Smith, MS Dhoni’s widespread criticism and much more. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

With Pune almost through to the playoffs, is the RPS think-tank pondering over new combinations?

We have won seven of our last eight games and as long as the team is winning, I doubt there will be any changes. I don’t think the captain or management would want to try new combinations. So far in the season, players have been feeling really well and looking at individual performances, each player is picking up the pace at the right time. So far we have not been dependent on any one player. It has been a great season for us and would like to finish on a positive note. Initially we were not able to extract what we wanted but lately, everything is turning out perfectly for us.

How different is skipper Steve Smith from MS Dhoni — on and off the field?

Both of them are different in their own ways. Be it the way they lead the team or the way they go about the game, they are entirely different. Smith, who is also leading Australia in all the formats, has matured over the years. He is someone who is always open to suggestions. We have all seen him (Dhoni) helping Smith set the field or guiding bowlers whenever required. He generally talks less during the match and does not put pressure on the bowler. It is always good to have Mahi bhai on your side and being a senior Mahi bhai makes sure that there is a cheerful atmosphere in the team. Smith is a young guy and off the field, he is a chill person to be with.

Your outlook on MS Dhoni’s performances?

It is really very unfair to pick one player and start criticising. Expectations are always high and for a player like him, who has been consistent throughout his career, it is completely unfair to judge him over his recent scores.

T20 is a format where such situations arise and as a player, you have to see what are the circumstances when you walk in and what is the need of the situation. You cannot expect him to come in, start smashing the ball all the time. There are times where he has to build the innings, and if he stays till the end he has to go for it. I believe it is about the situation, how you cope with that and play accordingly. There are other batsmen too, who aren’t among the runs and thus I think it is seriously unfair to just pick on him and criticise him despite being a champion throughout his life.

Would you like to go back to Kolkata next season?

Somehow, I feel that I have always been connected with Kolkata Knight Riders. I had a great time over there and we became the champion for the first time. It feels great that I contributed in our victory. Those fours years spent with KKR are special but it is important to move on and as professionals, we need to put our sentiments aside and perform for the franchise which shows faith in us. Rising Pune Supergiant gave me the opportunity this season after I went unsold twice. They showed confidence in me and gave me opportunity to deliver. But let’s see where my destiny will take me next, I will look for to contribute for that team. And that is what I’m supposed to do.

In Ashwin’s absence has Washington Sundar justified his role so far?

I feel he is one of the finds this season. It is never easy for a youngster to make an IPL debut against international players and deliver what the captain asks for. I have been seeing him throughout the domestic season and he is someone, who has a tremendous amount of self-belief. He is bowling in the powerplay, something which is never easy for any bowler. And the way he has handled the situation is commendable. It is always good to see a youngster coming up and taking up the challenge. To add on he contributes with the bat too and is brilliant in the fielding. What else can you ask a 17-year old to deliver?

Is Rishabh Pant ready to succeed Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

First of all it very difficult to say if anyone is ready to succeed Mahi bhai. His contribution as a player and captain has been immense. The benchmark which he has set so far, won’t be easy for anyone to reach.

Recently, I heard national selector MSK Prasad saying that Pant is there on their minds. Even Sachin Tendulkar tweeted after seeing him bat, which shows that his performances have grabbed everyone’s attention. But it will be important for the board to groom him well. We have seen this in past that many young talents have come, made an impact but suddenly vanished. I believe he will need proper guidance from someone who embraces his qualities. It is important for him to work hard and keep playing the way he is playing. I would love to see keep the same aggression and intent that he has shown. Pant is one of the finest wicket-keeper batsmen in the current squad and with age on his side, he has got an edge over other players.

