IPL 2017: I don’t watch IPL on television, says Cheteshwar Pujara

In the recently concluded four match Test series against Australia, one person who stood out with his performance was Cheteshwar Pujara. In that series he was the first Indian batsman to score a century. However, Cheteshwar Pujara has had a difficult time shedding his Test match expert tag thus finding it tough to be picked in the IPL.

IPL auctions for the past couple of years haven’t been a source of joy for Cheteshwar Pujara and the 28-year-old batsman was left visibly disappointed after last year’s auction as none of the teams opted to bid for him. The time around the story was no different either.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara has taken it in his stride and has decided to spend some quality time with his family and friends and focus more on his batting. In an interview to New Indian Express he revelaed that he is seldom following the IPL on television as he doesn’t have much time.

“It’s either practice or fitness training almost the entire day and it can’t be cricket 24 hours”. “The switch-off happens in the evenings, when I’m with family or friends. That’s why I don’t watch IPL on TV, not because I’m not part of it. I watch occasionally, mostly if someone else is watching.”

Looking back at the Test season, he said, “It’s fantastic to have contributed to the team’s success, but I thought I gave away my wicket too many times. There were starts that I couldn’t convert. I’ve to improve in this area. I’m known to get big hundreds and have got them since my junior days.”

“Many wanted India to win, the Australia series was tough,” he said. “To have done well in those matches and gained the respect of teammates and oppositions brings about a satisfaction that can’t be matched. The feeling that comes from performing when the team needs you to can’t be compared. I don’t want to talk about how much others are earning or doing. What I’ve earned is precious to me.”

