Ishant Sharma ends IPL 2017 wicket-less

India’s one of the most experienced and finest bowlers, Ishant Sharma surprisingly went without a single wicket in this season’s IPL. During the auctions in February, Ishant was kept on a base price of Rs.2 crore where he went unsold. Later, Kings XI Punjab included him in their squad to strengthen the bowling attack.

Ishant was not the first choice for any of the IPL franchises due to his recent dip in form with the ball. Ishant played just six league matches this season for Kings XI and ended being wicket-less. Last season also Ishant Sharma wasn’t impressive playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. He played only two matches before he was sidelined with an injury.

Currently, Ishant is India’s most experienced Test bowler with 77 matches. Frequent injuries have kept him out of the Indian team as well.

He last played a ODI series for India against Australia early in January this year, where India went for 300-plus runs in every match after which he was dropped again. As a result, he also failed to cement his place in India’s Champions Trophy squad. Kings XI crashed out of the IPL after losing their final game against Rising Pune Supergiant.

