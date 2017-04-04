IPL 2017: Ishant Sharma named replacement for Murali Vijay by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Ishant Sharma played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2016. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Kings XI Punjab have signed speedster Ishant Sharma for the upcoming tenth edition of the IPL, that begins on April 5, in place of the injured Murali Vijay who has been ruled out of the entire season. This bolsters the Glenn Maxwell-led team’s pace bowling unit even further after the presence of Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron and T Natrajan. In the auction, KXIP owners and team officials splashed out Rs 2.8 crore on Aaron and Rs 3 crore on Natrajan who is a left-arm seam bowler.

Despite a strong pace bowling attack already in their midst, Punjab have chosen to add one more in the form of the India cricketer after he had gone unpicked in the auction after a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Ishant had last season played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and has also appeared for Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants. In the 70 matches played in the IPL, he’s picked up 58 wickets with best figures of 5/12 at an average of 35.34.

