IPL 2017 is a one-off opportunity I can’t really turn down, says Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes’ exploits with the bat and the ball prompted KKR to go for him as a potential replacement of Andre Russel (Source: AP) Chris Woakes’ exploits with the bat and the ball prompted KKR to go for him as a potential replacement of Andre Russel (Source: AP)

Chris Woakes has emerged as one of the best all-rounders in the game of a cricket. He shot to prominence during the T20 series against India where he bowled exceptionally well to lead his side to victory in the decider at Eden Gardens. His exploits with the ball and the bat caught everyone’s attention and after the ban of Andre Russel for doping violation, IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders chose the Englishman as the replacement for Russell.

Woakes’ is seemingly excited for his new role and in the IPL and in an interview to the Guardian Woakes said,”For a local lad who has come through the ranks to be playing in a huge tournament that’s watched around the world is a good thing. It’s a one-off opportunity I can’t really turn down.”

Despite being named in many England squads, Woakes has yet to go on and cement a place in the international side in any format. He is the preferred bowler in the limited format of the game and this is why he wants to develop game in the same format.

“I hope to go to that next level and develop my white-ball cricket across the board really. Death bowling is an area of my game that has improved dramatically, I think, but to be considered a world-class death bowler you have to do it against the best players in the IPL in high pressure situations. Even though I’ve come out on the right side of a few situations in the past there are things that I could do a lot better than I am at the minute”, Wokaes said.

“To do it in Kolkata at their home ground in front of their home fans and with the owners probably watching must have helped.” headded

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd